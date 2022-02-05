Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

