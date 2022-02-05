Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

