Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,604,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

