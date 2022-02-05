Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $271,381,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dropbox by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

