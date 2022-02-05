NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 23,141 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,141 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 47.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.