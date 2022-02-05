NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after purchasing an additional 378,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

