NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 8,702 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

