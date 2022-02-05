Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 300,000 Shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Esm Acquisition were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ESM opened at $9.70 on Friday. Esm Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Esm Acquisition alerts:

Esm Acquisition Profile

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Esm Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esm Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.