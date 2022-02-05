Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $148.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

