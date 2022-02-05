América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMX. Barclays boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.
América Móvil Company Profile
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.