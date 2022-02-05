América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMX. Barclays boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

