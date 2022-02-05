ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.95.

COP stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

