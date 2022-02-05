TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading 9.1% Higher

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 261,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 93,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

