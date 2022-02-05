Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Down 7.1%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 3,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 421,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Missfresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

