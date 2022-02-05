WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 55,930 shares.The stock last traded at $85.72 and had previously closed at $86.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.