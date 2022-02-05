McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.30

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 88437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.67).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 89 ($1.20) price target on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.20) price objective on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get McBride alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.36.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.