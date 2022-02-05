Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $2,844,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKTA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

