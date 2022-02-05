MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $47.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143,489 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $3,322,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

