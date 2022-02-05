Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $235.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.