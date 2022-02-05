Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $235.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.00.
HON stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.