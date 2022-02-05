UBS Group Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $340.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.91.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day moving average is $313.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

