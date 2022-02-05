OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter valued at about $29,392,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 2,189.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 294,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 64.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 137.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 579.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter.

PJUL stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

