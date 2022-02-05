Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $53,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Relx by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

