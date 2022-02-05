Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 156,393 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $50,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

IDCC stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

