483,500 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 483,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.