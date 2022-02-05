Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $46,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.88 and a beta of -0.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

