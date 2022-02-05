Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $48.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

