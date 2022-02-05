American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 505.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE opened at $19.26 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $483.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,645. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

