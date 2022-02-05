US Bancorp DE Has $289,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.45 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.