STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

