STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.