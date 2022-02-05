American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $960.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 115.91%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

