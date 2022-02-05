Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $299.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

