Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang Sells 13,320 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.