United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Sells $1,291,631.04 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $224.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $628,336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $178,887,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.