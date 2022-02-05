Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin Sells 51,194 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.12 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

