Elizabeth S. Campbell Sells 14,034 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ABC stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

