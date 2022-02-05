Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark Sells 2,902 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.68. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

