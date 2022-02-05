Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark Sells 2,902 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.68. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
