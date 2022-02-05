Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $14.24 Million Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,670,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,125,000.

DISA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

