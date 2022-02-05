Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

CASY stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

