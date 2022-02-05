Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

RMD stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,603. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

