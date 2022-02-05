Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 34,270 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 181.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

