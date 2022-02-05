The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

