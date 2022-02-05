Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $495,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 106.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $687,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

