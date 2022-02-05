Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lumentum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 12.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

