BMO Capital Markets Cuts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to C$53.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. Open Text has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 5.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.