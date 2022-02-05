The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,794 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CSL opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.