The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,794 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

