Short Interest in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Drops By 15.0%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at about $37,808,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at about $2,597,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46. AEye has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $13.98.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that AEye will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

