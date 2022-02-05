Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, Director Timothy S. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $33,653,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $24,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

IMPL stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

