Tim Forrester Sells 6,342 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,610 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

