Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,713% compared to the typical daily volume of 38 call options.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 117.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 375,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $9.84 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $464.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

