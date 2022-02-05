Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.15.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.