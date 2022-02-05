Contrasting Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affirm and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 20.26 -$430.92 million ($3.12) -20.11 Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.12 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.23

Steel Connect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -73.88% -24.86% -9.83% Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Affirm and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 0 7 8 0 2.53 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.64%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

